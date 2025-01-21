Left Menu

Gautam Adani's Son to Marry in Simple, Traditional Ceremony

Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani is set to marry Diva Shah in a simple ceremony in Ahmedabad. Defying expectations of a lavish wedding akin to those of other billionaires, Adani emphasized a traditional affair. The ceremony highlights the family's working-class values, despite contrary social media speculations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:31 IST
In a remarkable contrast to the common opulence associated with billionaire weddings, Jeet Adani, son of billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to wed Diva Shah in a modest ceremony next month. The nuptials will take place in Ahmedabad, eschewing the grandeur typical of such high-profile unions.

Gautam Adani, while attending the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage with his family, quelled rumors of a star-studded event, emphasizing that the marriage would be a straightforward, traditional celebration devoid of celebrity allure. Social media speculation had been rampant, with rumors suggesting high-profile guests and grand pageantry.

Adani's comments arrive as a significant statement of intent, distancing the upcoming ceremony from the extravagant matrimonial events seen within the circles of India's wealthiest, including the recent wedding of Anant Ambani. The Adani family, meanwhile, remains immersed in Culture and pilgrimage during the preparatory phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

