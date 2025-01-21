Left Menu

Tragedy in the Surf: Former NYPD Sergeant's Untimely Passing

Jack Shapiro, 54, a former NYPD sergeant and avid surfer, died from apparent drowning at Long Island's Gilgo Beach. He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead after arrival at a hospital. The cause of death is under investigation. Shapiro was also known for his love of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:49 IST
A former New York City police sergeant has tragically died from an apparent drowning while surfing in Long Island's icy waters on Sunday.

Jack Shapiro, aged 54, was discovered unresponsive off Gilgo Beach's coastline shortly after 2 pm. A bystander rescued him, administered CPR, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office is currently investigating the cause of death. Shapiro, a surfing enthusiast who also had a passion for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, served a decade with the NYPD, retiring as a sergeant in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

