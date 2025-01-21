Tragedy in the Surf: Former NYPD Sergeant's Untimely Passing

A former New York City police sergeant has tragically died from an apparent drowning while surfing in Long Island's icy waters on Sunday.

Jack Shapiro, aged 54, was discovered unresponsive off Gilgo Beach's coastline shortly after 2 pm. A bystander rescued him, administered CPR, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office is currently investigating the cause of death. Shapiro, a surfing enthusiast who also had a passion for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, served a decade with the NYPD, retiring as a sergeant in 2013.

