Bridging Cultures: The Kokrajhar Literary Festival

The 4th Kokrajhar Literary Festival is set to commence on February 1, promising a vibrant gathering of noted writers and intellectuals from across the globe, announced the organizers today.

Taking place at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Assam's Kokrajhar district, this three-day event seeks to bridge cultures through literature. The festival's theme focuses on forging connections between disparate people and cultures, advocating for peace.

The occasion will host nine international and 60 national guests, alongside over 100 local attendees, engaging in activities such as panel discussions, poetry readings, and podcasts. The event will also highlight the Bodofa's rich cultural legacy, culminating in a keynote speech by Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer.

