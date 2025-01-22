Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: The Kokrajhar Literary Festival

The 4th Kokrajhar Literary Festival kicks off on February 1 in Assam, bringing together writers and scholars worldwide. This three-day event aims to unite cultures through literature, featuring international speakers and a rich cultural showcase. It includes panel discussions and presentations on conflict reconciliation.

Updated: 22-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:25 IST
The 4th Kokrajhar Literary Festival is set to commence on February 1, promising a vibrant gathering of noted writers and intellectuals from across the globe, announced the organizers today.

Taking place at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Assam's Kokrajhar district, this three-day event seeks to bridge cultures through literature. The festival's theme focuses on forging connections between disparate people and cultures, advocating for peace.

The occasion will host nine international and 60 national guests, alongside over 100 local attendees, engaging in activities such as panel discussions, poetry readings, and podcasts. The event will also highlight the Bodofa's rich cultural legacy, culminating in a keynote speech by Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer.

