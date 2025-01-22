Left Menu

Roblox's New Safety Features: A Step Forward for Child Safety Amid Virtual Risks

Roblox, a major digital platform for children, is popular for its immersive experiences but carries risks like cyberbullying and exploitation. New safety measures aim to mitigate these threats by enhancing parental controls and adjusting content ratings, though they require significant parental involvement to be effective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Elizabeth | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:34 IST
Roblox, a digital playground engaged by nearly 90 million users globally, including 34 million children under 13, offers rich virtual experiences but comes with significant safety concerns. From cyberbullying to potential exploitation, the risks are real and ever-present for its young users.

Recent updates to the platform have seen Roblox implement new safety measures, focusing primarily on enhancing parental controls. By managing communication channels and content accessibility, these features aim to provide a safer digital environment for children.

Despite these developments, questions remain about the extent of parents' roles. Effective use of these controls demands time and tech skills some parents may lack, underscoring the need for more comprehensive safety tactics that extend beyond parental supervision.

