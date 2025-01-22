Left Menu

Controversy Over M.F. Husain's Paintings: Delhi Court's Decision Awaited

A Delhi court is set to decide on an FIR regarding two M.F. Husain paintings after allegations of offending religious sentiments. The paintings, featuring Hindu deities Hanuman and Ganesh, are criticized for obscenity. Police investigation has led to the seizure of gallery security footage and paintings.

Updated: 22-01-2025 13:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi court is poised to rule today on whether an FIR should be filed in response to a plea claiming two paintings by the late artist M.F. Husain offend religious sentiments.

Judicial magistrate Sahil Monga ordered the seizure of the artworks, shown in a national capital gallery, following arguments presented in court.

The artworks, portraying Hindu deities Hanuman and Ganesh, have been accused of obscenity by advocate Amita Sachdeva, who argues they deliberately insult revered entities, urging legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

