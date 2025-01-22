Left Menu

Papal Prayers Amidst LA Inferno

Pope Francis extended his prayers to the people of Los Angeles affected by devastating fires. During his general audience, he sought the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The fires, exacerbated by strong winds, have led to numerous casualties and severe damage across the region.

Pope Francis offered his heartfelt prayers on Wednesday for the residents of Los Angeles, currently enduring one of the most devastating fire disasters in California's history.

In his weekly general audience, Francis highlighted the dire situation, invoking the revered Our Lady of Guadalupe, a significant figure for Latino Catholics.

The fires, ignited and spread by hurricane-strength winds, have resulted in over 28 deaths, thousands displaced, and more than 14,000 structures destroyed since the crisis began on January 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

