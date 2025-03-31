Tiger Triumph 2023: US-India Forces Gear Up for Inclusive Disaster Relief Drill

The fourth iteration of the India-US bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, 'Tiger Triumph,' is poised to enhance the cooperative capabilities of both nations' forces. Scheduled to unfold on the Eastern Seaboard from April 1 to April 13, this exercise aims at fortifying interoperability and streamlining operation protocols.

Representing India will be a composite force, including Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa, Gharial, Mumbai, and Shakti, alongside long-range aircraft, army troops, and the Rapid Action Medical Team. Their US counterparts will feature the US Navy Ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson, along with US Marine Division units, partaking in coordinated efforts.

The event will kick off with a Harbor Phase in Visakhapatnam, consisting of a joint Flag Parade and media interaction. As the drills progress to a maritime phase, Indian and US forces will execute diverse operations to amplify their cooperative disaster response prowess, concluding with a ceremony aboard the US Navy Ship Comstock.

