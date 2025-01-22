Stars Flock to Sri Venkateswara: Celebrity Visits Highlight Iconic Temple

In a wave of piety and tradition, several South Indian film personalities, including actress Ashwini Sri, have marked their presence at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. Known for attracting millions of worshippers yearly, the temple stands as one of India's most venerated religious landmarks.

Ashwini Sri was seen in a vibrant yellow saree at the holy site, accompanied by family and friends. After receiving prayers and Vedic blessings from the priests at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, sacred offerings were presented to her by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Her visit is among a surge of celebrity pilgrimages to the temple.

Joining this celestial congregation was actress Samyuktha Menon, who, following her offering of prayers to Lord Venkateswara, shared updates about her film projects set to release this year. The temple's magnetic pull also attracted music composer Thaman and actor Ashwin Babu, reinforcing the site's significance both spiritually and culturally among notable personalities.

