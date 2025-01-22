Bharat Rang Mahotsav: World's Largest Theatre Festival Aims for Global Impact

The National School of Drama (NSD) has announced its forthcoming event, Bharat Rang Mahotsav, featuring an impressive lineup of over 200 plays from countries such as Russia, Italy, and Spain. Held at Kamani Auditorium, the festival kicks off on January 28 with a hallmark 'Rang Sangeet' by the NSD Repertory Company, enlisted by NSD alumni Rajpal Yadav serving as 'Rangdoot'.

This year, Bharat Rang Mahotsav expands its horizon with international performances in Colombo and Kathmandu for the first time, commemorating its 25th anniversary. The festival will also visit 11 Indian cities, aiming for a Guinness World Record through global participation in virtual short plays that reinterpret the ancient 'Natya Shastra'.

In addition to theatrical showcases, the festival will spotlight literary arts in Shruti and promote varied forms of theatre, including children's and street plays. Unique workshops will integrate performances by sex workers and transgender individuals, fostering inclusivity. In short, the celebrated festival promises an expansive cultural feast until February 16.

