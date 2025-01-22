Left Menu

From Village to Venue: Rinku Singh's Journey to Republic Day

Rinku Singh, a village head from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been invited to the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. Honored for her transformative work in Katwa village, she has implemented various development projects, making it a model village. Singh attributes her inspiration to Indira Gandhi and Jyotiba Phule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:54 IST
From Village to Venue: Rinku Singh's Journey to Republic Day
Rinku Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A village head from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, Rinku Singh, has been invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. This recognition comes owing to her remarkable efforts in developing her village, Katwa, into a model village.

Rinku Singh, a post-graduate, has been acknowledged for her exemplary dedication and responsibility by the Centre. Her initiatives include modernizing local infrastructure like the welcome gate, Panchayat building, and primary school.

Honored by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rinku Singh considers former leaders Indira Gandhi and Jyotiba Phule as her inspirations. Her invitation to the January 26 event is a recognition of her contributions to societal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

