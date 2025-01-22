Kerala's Tourism Gains a Tech Edge: Startups to Revolutionize Visitor Experience

In a significant move to integrate modern technology with tourism, the Kerala Tourism Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). The initiative aims to rejuvenate the tourism experience by leveraging the state's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

This collaboration seeks to promote contemporary concepts such as caravan tourism, featuring advanced caravan parks, and workation/startup pods. By offering remote workspaces with scenic views, Kerala hopes to attract both domestic and international tourists who crave unique travel experiences.

Sustainable tourism is at the heart of this partnership, focusing on eco-friendly sanitation solutions and advanced cleaning technologies. Additionally, AI-powered multilingual kiosks are set to enhance tourist assistance, emphasizing the role of technology in elevating tourism standards.

