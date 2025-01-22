Left Menu

Rishi Sunak Takes Academic Roles at Oxford and Stanford

Rishi Sunak, former UK Prime Minister, has accepted prestigious academic positions at Oxford and Stanford universities. At Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government, he joins as a Distinguished Fellow, while at Stanford, he becomes a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution, focusing on global security, technology, and trans-Atlantic relations.

Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom's former Prime Minister, is embarking on an academic journey as he takes up key roles at both the University of Oxford and Stanford University in the United States. These institutions are not new to him, as both are part of his educational pedigree. At Oxford, Sunak enters the Blavatnik School of Government as a member of the World Leaders Circle and a Distinguished Fellow, engaging in initiatives to confront global economic and security issues.

Similarly, Stanford University's Hoover Institution has welcomed Sunak as the William C Edwards Distinguished Visiting Fellow. During his fellowship, he will address trans-Atlantic relations, economic policies, and technological advancements. Sunak has expressed a strong commitment to contributing to the forward-looking research at these world-class academic centers.

Prominent figures have expressed enthusiasm about Sunak's new roles. Oxford Chancellor-elect William Hague commended Sunak's potential to inspire future leaders. In the U.S., Condoleezza Rice, Director of the Hoover Institution, highlighted Sunak's invaluable policy experience as key to addressing challenges facing democracies globally. Sunak's academic engagements accompany his ongoing responsibilities as a member of the UK's House of Commons.

