Early Bird Khushi Kapoor Leaves Junaid Khan Playfully Annoyed on 'Loveyapa' Sets

In a lighthearted exchange, Junaid Khan revealed an amusing habit of his 'Loveyapa' co-star Khushi Kapoor during their filming sessions. Speaking to ANI, Junaid, son of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, recounted how Khushi's punctuality surpassed even the earliest call times, much to his playful frustration.

Junaid described Khushi's consistent habit of arriving on set half an hour before schedule, jokingly calling it annoying. "I am a professional actor too, but she always beats me to the set," he remarked. In defense, Khushi explained her ingrained habit of being early, a trait she picked up in childhood.

The upcoming movie 'Loveyapa,' directed by Advait Chandan, also has Aamir Khan praising the cast's performance, especially drawing a parallel between Khushi and her late mother, Sridevi. Khushi, humbled by the comparison, acknowledged her learning curve while expressing gratitude for the praise.

