Uma Thurman Joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' in Exciting New Role

Uma Thurman is set to star alongside Michael C Hall in 'Dexter: Resurrection' as Charley, a former Special Ops officer and head of security. Joining a well-known cast, the series promises suspense and intrigue, premiering on Paramount+ With Showtime in the summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:00 IST
Uma Thurman (Image source: Instagram/ @umathurman). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed actor Uma Thurman is joining the cast of 'Dexter: Resurrection,' set to portray Charley, the head of security for the elusive billionaire Leon Prater. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charley, described as a former Special Ops officer, brings her experience from high-profile private security roles into her new position.

Michael C Hall reprises his iconic role as Dexter Morgan, serving as both the series protagonist and narrator. Joining the ensemble are established actors Jack Alcott, James Remar, and David Zayas, who are set to revive their roles from previous installments. The production is currently underway in New York, with a slated summer debut on Paramount+ With Showtime.

Clyde Phillips returns to the franchise as showrunner, aligning 'Dexter: Resurrection' as a continued narrative from 'Dexter: New Blood,' aired in 2021. The series boasts Emmy-nominated talent both in front of and behind the camera, with Thurman's distinguished career adding further prestige to the compelling lineup announced by show executive producers and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

