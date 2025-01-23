Stars and Sounds: Highlights from Berlin Film Festival and Beyond

The Berlin Film Festival organizers have announced an impressive line-up for their 2025 competition, showcasing films from the likes of Richard Linklater. This prestigious event attracts international guests from over 150 countries, promising a rich program including a unique homage to 1960s spy films.

The phenomenon 'Squid Game' returns for a second season with its notorious killer doll, Young-hee, maintaining her deadly presence. As the gripping series unfolds, the combination of childlike innocence and lethal intent captivates global audiences, keeping viewers on edge as players vie for their lives through twisted games.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Netflix made headlines as its shares soared to unprecedented heights. A significant increase of 18.9 million subscribers during Q4 showcases the company's strategic pivot to include sports in its offerings. Meanwhile, the fashion world was abuzz as Pharrell Williams and Nigo presented a spectacular Vuitton show in Paris, and music mourned the loss of Garth Hudson, the last original member of The Band, at age 87.

