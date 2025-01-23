Left Menu

Gukesh Ascends: The New Indian Chess Prodigy

At just 18, D Gukesh becomes the highest-ranked Indian chess player in the latest FIDE rankings, surpassing Arjun Erigaisi. His exceptional performance in the Tata Steel Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee highlights his ascendancy. Gukesh has a remarkable 2784 rating points, placing him fourth worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:07 IST
Gukesh Ascends: The New Indian Chess Prodigy
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking development, 18-year-old chess prodigy D Gukesh has emerged as the highest-ranked Indian chess player in the latest FIDE rankings, dethroning his compatriot Arjun Erigaisi. Gukesh now stands fourth globally, showcasing his rising star status in the world of chess.

Gukesh achieved this milestone after securing his second victory in the Tata Steel Tournament held in Wijk Aan Zee, Netherlands, where he defeated Germany's Vincent Keymer. His current rating of 2784 points places him just ahead of Erigaisi, who now ranks fifth with 2779.5 points.

As a recipient of the prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, Gukesh has been in extraordinary form, particularly after his triumph over China's Ding Liren to claim the world title last December in Singapore. Despite taking a break for national celebrations, Gukesh's return to the game has been phenomenal, maintaining an unbeaten streak in Wijk Aan Zee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025