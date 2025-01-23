Gukesh Ascends: The New Indian Chess Prodigy

In a striking development, 18-year-old chess prodigy D Gukesh has emerged as the highest-ranked Indian chess player in the latest FIDE rankings, dethroning his compatriot Arjun Erigaisi. Gukesh now stands fourth globally, showcasing his rising star status in the world of chess.

Gukesh achieved this milestone after securing his second victory in the Tata Steel Tournament held in Wijk Aan Zee, Netherlands, where he defeated Germany's Vincent Keymer. His current rating of 2784 points places him just ahead of Erigaisi, who now ranks fifth with 2779.5 points.

As a recipient of the prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, Gukesh has been in extraordinary form, particularly after his triumph over China's Ding Liren to claim the world title last December in Singapore. Despite taking a break for national celebrations, Gukesh's return to the game has been phenomenal, maintaining an unbeaten streak in Wijk Aan Zee.

