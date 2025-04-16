Left Menu

Sam Neill Joins MonsterVerse: A New Era for Legendary's Franchise

Veteran actor Sam Neill has been cast in the new MonsterVerse film, expanding the acclaimed franchise. Known for his role in 'Jurassic Park,' Neill joins Delroy Lindo, Kaitlyn Dever, and Jack O'Connell in a movie featuring a world-ending threat. Legendary's MonsterVerse has generated over USD 2.5 billion globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:59 IST
Sam Neill (Photo/Instagram/@samneilltheprop). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed actor Sam Neill is set to join the ranks of the MonsterVerse franchise, following the huge success of 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.' The upcoming movie promises a catastrophic world-ending threat, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Delroy Lindo, Kaitlyn Dever, and Jack O'Connell will accompany Neill on this cinematic journey.

The MonsterVerse, a brainchild of Legendary, has amassed a staggering USD 2.5 billion globally since its inception in 2014. The franchise's popularity extends to television with the Apple TV plus series, 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,' which is slated for a second season.

Famed for his portrayal of Dr. Alan Grant in the 'Jurassic Park' series, Sam Neill's addition to the franchise adds star power. Helmed by director Grant Sputore and scripted by Dave Callaham, the next installment of 'Godzilla x Kong' is highly anticipated.

Neill, fresh off his appearance in the Peacock series 'Apples Never Fall,' will soon lead the Netflix mystery-thriller 'Untamed.' Portraying Yosemite's chief park ranger, he stars alongside Eric Bana in a gripping narrative about uncovering dark secrets amidst the wilderness.

Crafted by writers Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, 'Untamed' follows National Parks Service agent Kyle Turner, played by Bana, as he navigates a shocking death investigation that unravels hidden truths in nature and within himself. Neill's character, known for his adept handling of park crimes, adds depth and drama to the mystery. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

