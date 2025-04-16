U.S. Eases Financial Demands on Ukraine Amid Economic Talks

The United States has softened its financial stance towards Ukraine concerning aid given during the ongoing conflict with Russia. This change came to light during recent economic discussions between the two countries, as reported by Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

Insiders revealed that the Trump administration, after recent negotiations in Washington, significantly reduced its estimates of the support costs to Ukraine. Originally valued at $300 billion, the revised estimation now stands at approximately $100 billion.

The adjustment marks a significant shift in the U.S. approach towards its financial engagement with Ukraine, with implications for future economic dealings between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)