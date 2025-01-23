Bhumi Pednekar: Championing Climate Change and Indian Culture Through Cinema

Celebrated actor Bhumi Pednekar, known for tackling prominent social issues such as gender equality and LGBTQI rights in her films, expresses a desire to highlight climate change through cinema. Pednekar emphasizes her commitment to projects that create positive societal impacts, both on and off-screen.

Recently recognized as a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum, Pednekar praised the journalism profession's integrity and highlighted artificial intelligence as a potent tool for democratizing filmmaking. She believes AI could lead to more equitable storytelling, provided it's harnessed responsibly.

Pednekar, also passionate about representing Indian culture internationally, aspires to work in Hollywood while never abandoning Indian cinema. Her dedication to creating change extends beyond films to her 'Climate Warrior' initiative, focusing on sustainable living practices.

