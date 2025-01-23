Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar: Championing Climate Change and Indian Culture Through Cinema

Bhumi Pednekar, lauded for her roles in films on significant social issues, now aims to address climate change through cinema. As a Young Global Leader, she sees AI as a tool for democratizing films and advocates for integrating Indian culture globally while maintaining her commitment to impactful storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:19 IST
Bhumi Pednekar: Championing Climate Change and Indian Culture Through Cinema
Bhumi Pednekar
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Celebrated actor Bhumi Pednekar, known for tackling prominent social issues such as gender equality and LGBTQI rights in her films, expresses a desire to highlight climate change through cinema. Pednekar emphasizes her commitment to projects that create positive societal impacts, both on and off-screen.

Recently recognized as a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum, Pednekar praised the journalism profession's integrity and highlighted artificial intelligence as a potent tool for democratizing filmmaking. She believes AI could lead to more equitable storytelling, provided it's harnessed responsibly.

Pednekar, also passionate about representing Indian culture internationally, aspires to work in Hollywood while never abandoning Indian cinema. Her dedication to creating change extends beyond films to her 'Climate Warrior' initiative, focusing on sustainable living practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025