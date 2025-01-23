Celebrating Valor: Honoring Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his significant role in India's independence movement. Adityanath highlighted Bose's inspiring leadership and unwavering dedication, which continues to resonate with generations.

Marked as Parakram Diwas, the anniversary celebrated Bose's courage and ideals. Adityanath reflected on Bose's legacy, noting his famous slogan, 'Give me blood, and I will give you freedom,' which invigorated the freedom struggle. The event aimed to inspire the youth, urging them to overcome divisions and focus on national duty.

Bose's enduring impact was highlighted by Adityanath as he urged young Indians to emulate his leadership, resilience, and patriotism. The chief minister also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to recognize Parakram Diwas, underscoring the nation's gratitude to Bose.

(With inputs from agencies.)