Left Menu

Victoria's Unstoppable Rise: A Tourism and Sports Powerhouse

Victoria, Australia, marked an unprecedented surge in tourism and sports activity in 2024, with a large influx of visitors, primarily from India. Key events like the Pro Kabaddi League and Boxing Day Test captivated global audiences, significantly boosting the region's tourism economy and setting new records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:54 IST
Victoria's Unstoppable Rise: A Tourism and Sports Powerhouse
  • Country:
  • United States

Victoria, Australia, achieved a significant tourism milestone in 2024, recording nearly 250,000 arrivals at Melbourne Airport over the holiday season. This surge highlights Victoria's growing reputation as a global tourism and sports hub, fueled by its vibrant cultural and sporting offerings and a rising influx of international visitors, particularly from India.

The Pro Kabaddi League made its Melbourne debut, capturing the attention of audiences worldwide with its electrifying atmosphere at John Cain Arena. Simultaneously, the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground drew over 373,000 spectators, marking a record-breaking attendance. These events showcased Victoria's capability to host large-scale international sporting events.

Indian tourists, contributing significantly to the visitor surge, were pivotal in this growth, with their spending rising by 31% in 2024. Brendan McClements, CEO of Visit Victoria, emphasized the promotional value both sporting events delivered, showcasing Victoria as a premier destination. Hotel occupancy peaked at 88%, reinforcing the state's growing appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025