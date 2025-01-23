Victoria's Unstoppable Rise: A Tourism and Sports Powerhouse

Victoria, Australia, achieved a significant tourism milestone in 2024, recording nearly 250,000 arrivals at Melbourne Airport over the holiday season. This surge highlights Victoria's growing reputation as a global tourism and sports hub, fueled by its vibrant cultural and sporting offerings and a rising influx of international visitors, particularly from India.

The Pro Kabaddi League made its Melbourne debut, capturing the attention of audiences worldwide with its electrifying atmosphere at John Cain Arena. Simultaneously, the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground drew over 373,000 spectators, marking a record-breaking attendance. These events showcased Victoria's capability to host large-scale international sporting events.

Indian tourists, contributing significantly to the visitor surge, were pivotal in this growth, with their spending rising by 31% in 2024. Brendan McClements, CEO of Visit Victoria, emphasized the promotional value both sporting events delivered, showcasing Victoria as a premier destination. Hotel occupancy peaked at 88%, reinforcing the state's growing appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)