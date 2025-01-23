Netaji's Forgotten Stay: A Tryst with History at Noapara Police Station

Hidden in the bustling district of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, the Noapara police station stands as a monument to a unique slice of history, closely tied to the legendary Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Each year, on January 23, the station honors his legacy by celebrating his birth anniversary and remembering his brief detention in 1931.

In an event largely unknown to the broader public, Netaji was intercepted by British authorities on October 11, 1931, while traveling to address a group of Bengal jute mill workers. His arrest led to a short detention at this unassuming station, where he famously declined tea offered by a British officer. The very cup and saucer presented on that day remain preserved, sharing company with a photograph of Bose in a memorial inside the station.

The officers at Noapara take pride in serving where Bose once stood, regarding his visit as a significant chapter in the fight for independence. The station also features a library dedicated to Bose's life and accomplishments, solidifying its role as a cultural repository. On Netaji's birthday, the memorial is opened to the public, inviting visitors to experience this piece of history firsthand.

