Left Menu

Netaji's Forgotten Stay: A Tryst with History at Noapara Police Station

The Noapara police station in West Bengal commemorates a lesser-known episode in history involving Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who was briefly detained there in 1931. The station honors his legacy with a memorial, library, and annual celebrations marking his birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:03 IST
Netaji's Forgotten Stay: A Tryst with History at Noapara Police Station
  • Country:
  • India

Hidden in the bustling district of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, the Noapara police station stands as a monument to a unique slice of history, closely tied to the legendary Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Each year, on January 23, the station honors his legacy by celebrating his birth anniversary and remembering his brief detention in 1931.

In an event largely unknown to the broader public, Netaji was intercepted by British authorities on October 11, 1931, while traveling to address a group of Bengal jute mill workers. His arrest led to a short detention at this unassuming station, where he famously declined tea offered by a British officer. The very cup and saucer presented on that day remain preserved, sharing company with a photograph of Bose in a memorial inside the station.

The officers at Noapara take pride in serving where Bose once stood, regarding his visit as a significant chapter in the fight for independence. The station also features a library dedicated to Bose's life and accomplishments, solidifying its role as a cultural repository. On Netaji's birthday, the memorial is opened to the public, inviting visitors to experience this piece of history firsthand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025