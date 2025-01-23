Vikram's Action Extravaganza 'Veera Dheera Sooran' Set for March 2025 Release

Tamil superstar Vikram is gearing up for the release of his latest film, 'Veera Dheera Sooran', an action-packed offering scheduled to hit theatres on March 27, 2025.

Directed by SU Arun Kumar, renowned for films like 'Sethupathi' and 'Sindhubaadh', the movie promises to deliver next-level action with Vikram in the lead role of Kaali.

The production, backed by Riya Shibu's HR Pictures, also features notable performances from actors SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, and Suraj Venjaramo, while GV Prakash Kumar is set to compose the soundtrack.

(With inputs from agencies.)