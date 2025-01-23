Boman Irani's 'The Mehta Boys' Set for Prime Video Debut After Festival Triumphs

Veteran actor Boman Irani makes his directorial debut with 'The Mehta Boys,' which will soon be available on Prime Video. The film stars Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in lead roles, alongside Irani himself.

'The Mehta Boys' tells the provocative tale of a father and son strained by differences, yet bound by circumstances to spend 48 hours together. This journey provides insight into the complexities of their relationship, addressing themes that resonate across generational lines. The film premiered at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival, securing the Best Feature Film Award, and Boman Irani earning Best Actor at the Toronto International Film Festival of South Asia. After further acclaim at the International Film Festival of India and opening the Indian Film Festival Berlin, the movie is ready for its wider audience.

Irani expressed his passion for the project, stating, 'Bringing The Mehta Boys to life has been an immensely rewarding experience. As a storyteller, I wanted to delve into the intricate relationships between parents and children.' With accolades in hand and a release set for February 7, Irani, along with the cast and crew, are eager to present this touching narrative to the world.

