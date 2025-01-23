Left Menu

Epic Showdown: My Hero Academia Takes Over Tokyo Skytree

TOKYO SKYTREE is hosting a unique event featuring 'My Hero Academia,' marking its first collaboration with the famous anime series. Visitors can enjoy exclusive exhibits, themed lighting, and limited-edition merchandise at the 450-meter-high Tembo Galleria and 350-meter-high Tembo Deck until April 8, 2025.

  • Country:
  • Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2025 /Kyodo JBN/ -- In an unprecedented collaboration, TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd. is hosting an exciting 'My Hero Academia' event at TOKYO SKYTREE. This marks the popular anime series' first partnership with the iconic Tokyo landmark.

The event, which began on January 8 and will run until April 8, offers a rich array of experiences. Inside the 450-meter-high Tembo Galleria, fans can explore an exhibition themed around the series. Guests have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition merchandise and indulge in special cafe offerings. Furthermore, a photo service enables attendees to capture moments with their favorite characters.

Visitors will also be treated to nightly screenings on the 350-meter-high Tembo Deck, where windows serve as massive projectors for exclusive 'My Hero Academia' content. The exterior lighting will echo the anime's spirit, and meet-and-greet sessions with the tower's mascot, dressed as the heroic All Might, enhance the experience. TOKYO SKYTREE encourages tourists to witness this unique homage to the world-renowned series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

