Hope and Healing: Maha Kumbh's Divine Intervention for the Differently-Abled

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj draws millions for its spiritual allure, but for differently-abled individuals, it offers a distinct opportunity for healing and mobility. Narayan Seva Sansthan, a Jaipur-based charitable organization, has set up a camp to provide free artificial limbs and treatments.

In the midst of religious fervor, Jaishankar Kumar, an amputee from Uttar Pradesh, finds hope. He traveled to the Kumbh for the promise of new limbs, participating in the event's spiritual and charitable offerings. His prosthetic fitting, along with physiotherapy, is being managed by a dedicated team of specialists at the camp.

As part of the Maha Kumbh's inclusive measures, the administration has facilitated accessibility for differently-abled pilgrims. With amenities like braille signboards and special mobility aids, the event embodies a blend of spiritual enrichment and social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)