From Berlin to Broadway: The Cinematic and Musical Legacy of 2025

The 2025 Berlin Film Festival promises a diverse array of films, including a new feature by Richard Linklater about a Broadway composer and a homage to 1960s spy films. Festival director Tricia Tuttle emphasizes the international appeal of the event, with submissions from a global array of countries.

The beloved, yet chilling, robotic doll Young-hee, from Netflix's 'Squid Game,' returns with new plot twists in the series' second season. This iconic element remains a constant in the high-stakes narrative of contestants risking their lives for fortune.

Netflix's subscriber base has surged to unprecedented levels, driven by strategic sports content investments. Despite price hikes, the company's shares have soared, marking a shift in focus to revenue growth metrics. Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams dazzles at Paris Fashion Week with a vibrant Louis Vuitton collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)