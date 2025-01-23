From Berlin to Broadway: The Cinematic and Musical Legacy of 2025
The 2025 Berlin Film Festival unveils its competition line-up featuring Richard Linklater's Broadway-themed feature and a homage to classic spy films. Squid Game's iconic killer doll returns in season two. Netflix's subscriber growth hits record highs. Pharrell Williams presents a streetwear collection for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, while the Band's Garth Hudson passes away at 87.
The 2025 Berlin Film Festival promises a diverse array of films, including a new feature by Richard Linklater about a Broadway composer and a homage to 1960s spy films. Festival director Tricia Tuttle emphasizes the international appeal of the event, with submissions from a global array of countries.
The beloved, yet chilling, robotic doll Young-hee, from Netflix's 'Squid Game,' returns with new plot twists in the series' second season. This iconic element remains a constant in the high-stakes narrative of contestants risking their lives for fortune.
Netflix's subscriber base has surged to unprecedented levels, driven by strategic sports content investments. Despite price hikes, the company's shares have soared, marking a shift in focus to revenue growth metrics. Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams dazzles at Paris Fashion Week with a vibrant Louis Vuitton collection.
(With inputs from agencies.)