Left Menu

From Berlin to Broadway: The Cinematic and Musical Legacy of 2025

The 2025 Berlin Film Festival unveils its competition line-up featuring Richard Linklater's Broadway-themed feature and a homage to classic spy films. Squid Game's iconic killer doll returns in season two. Netflix's subscriber growth hits record highs. Pharrell Williams presents a streetwear collection for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, while the Band's Garth Hudson passes away at 87.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:30 IST
From Berlin to Broadway: The Cinematic and Musical Legacy of 2025

The 2025 Berlin Film Festival promises a diverse array of films, including a new feature by Richard Linklater about a Broadway composer and a homage to 1960s spy films. Festival director Tricia Tuttle emphasizes the international appeal of the event, with submissions from a global array of countries.

The beloved, yet chilling, robotic doll Young-hee, from Netflix's 'Squid Game,' returns with new plot twists in the series' second season. This iconic element remains a constant in the high-stakes narrative of contestants risking their lives for fortune.

Netflix's subscriber base has surged to unprecedented levels, driven by strategic sports content investments. Despite price hikes, the company's shares have soared, marking a shift in focus to revenue growth metrics. Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams dazzles at Paris Fashion Week with a vibrant Louis Vuitton collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025