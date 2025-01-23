MCA Sets Guinness World Record at Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has achieved an extraordinary Guinness World Record by creating the largest cricket ball sentence at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The record-breaking formation used 14,505 red and white cricket balls to spell out: ''Fifty years of Wankhede Stadium.''

The event was organized to commemorate the golden jubilee of the historic cricket venue, which holds special significance in Indian cricket history. Not only is Wankhede the home ground for several legendary Indian cricketers, but it was also the arena where India clinched their second 50-over World Cup trophy in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

''This incredible feat is dedicated to the memory of Late Shri Eknath Solkar and other former Mumbai players,'' said MCA President Ajinkya Naik, highlighting the effort's significance. The balls from this record-setting event will be distributed to aspiring cricketers across schools, clubs, and NGOs in Mumbai, inspiring them to pursue similar achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)