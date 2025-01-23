Indore's Unseen Challenge: The Beggar-Free Initiative
In a landmark move, Indore police filed an FIR against an unidentified individual for giving alms, marking the city's commitment to becoming India's first beggar-free city. The initiative, supported by the Union Ministry of Social Justice, includes penalties and rewards to curb begging in public spaces.
In an unprecedented case, Indore police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for giving alms, emphasizing the city's push to become India's first beggar-free urban area.
Officials cited that the case, filed under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, represents a broader initiative aimed at eradicating begging in public, penalizing those who violate the ban with potential imprisonment or fines.
The initiative aligns with a nationwide pilot project by the Union Ministry of Social Justice, covering ten cities, with the administration offering rewards for tips leading to reduced begging activities.
