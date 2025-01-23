Indore's Unseen Challenge: The Beggar-Free Initiative

In an unprecedented case, Indore police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for giving alms, emphasizing the city's push to become India's first beggar-free urban area.

Officials cited that the case, filed under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, represents a broader initiative aimed at eradicating begging in public, penalizing those who violate the ban with potential imprisonment or fines.

The initiative aligns with a nationwide pilot project by the Union Ministry of Social Justice, covering ten cities, with the administration offering rewards for tips leading to reduced begging activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)