Academy Announces Nominations for the 97th Oscars Amidst Los Angeles Wildfires

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the nominations for the 97th Oscars. The nominations, which were delayed twice due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, were revealed on Thursday.

Among the top contenders for Best Picture are 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' 'A Complete Unknown,' and 'Dune: Part Two.' The academy also announced nominees for Best Actor, including Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet, and Best Actress, featuring Cynthia Erivo and Demi Moore. Directors like Sean Baker and Brady Corbet are in the race for Best Director.

The winners will be declared on March 2 during a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood. This year promises an exciting Oscars night as it continues to celebrate excellence in filmmaking against the backdrop of unforeseen challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)