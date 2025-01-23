Left Menu

Academy Announces Nominations for the 97th Oscars Amidst Los Angeles Wildfires

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 97th Oscars. The announcement, delayed twice due to Los Angeles wildfires, includes categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. Winners will be revealed on March 2 during a live ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:11 IST
Academy Announces Nominations for the 97th Oscars Amidst Los Angeles Wildfires

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the nominations for the 97th Oscars. The nominations, which were delayed twice due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, were revealed on Thursday.

Among the top contenders for Best Picture are 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' 'A Complete Unknown,' and 'Dune: Part Two.' The academy also announced nominees for Best Actor, including Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet, and Best Actress, featuring Cynthia Erivo and Demi Moore. Directors like Sean Baker and Brady Corbet are in the race for Best Director.

The winners will be declared on March 2 during a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood. This year promises an exciting Oscars night as it continues to celebrate excellence in filmmaking against the backdrop of unforeseen challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025