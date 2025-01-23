Governor Anandiben Patel Honors Netaji and Champions Social Causes
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel honored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, condemning the dowry system and promoting cervical cancer vaccination for girls. She spoke at Maha Kumbh, emphasizing health and education and raising awareness about dowry's societal harm.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt tribute on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel honored the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Speaking at the Parmarth Niketan camp during the Maha Kumbh, she addressed a range of pressing social issues.
Governor Patel lauded Bose's contributions to India's freedom struggle and shifted focus to modern challenges, condemning the dowry system and advocating for its eradication due to its detrimental societal impact.
She also emphasized the significance of cervical cancer vaccination for young girls and urged the public to prioritize health and education, calling for increased awareness and action in these critical areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Sudan Launches Cholera Vaccination Campaign Targeting Over 300,000 in Rubkona
Revolutionizing Flu Vaccination: PopVax Wins BARDA Prize for Cutting-Edge mRNA Vaccine
Polyclinic Denies Counterfeit Vaccine Claims Amid Travel Vaccination Controversy
U.S. and Canada Lift Ban on French Poultry Amid Bird Flu Vaccination Debate