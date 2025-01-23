Governor Anandiben Patel Honors Netaji and Champions Social Causes

In a heartfelt tribute on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel honored the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Speaking at the Parmarth Niketan camp during the Maha Kumbh, she addressed a range of pressing social issues.

Governor Patel lauded Bose's contributions to India's freedom struggle and shifted focus to modern challenges, condemning the dowry system and advocating for its eradication due to its detrimental societal impact.

She also emphasized the significance of cervical cancer vaccination for young girls and urged the public to prioritize health and education, calling for increased awareness and action in these critical areas.

