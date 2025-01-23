Left Menu

Governor Anandiben Patel Honors Netaji and Champions Social Causes

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel honored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, condemning the dowry system and promoting cervical cancer vaccination for girls. She spoke at Maha Kumbh, emphasizing health and education and raising awareness about dowry's societal harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:17 IST
Governor Anandiben Patel Honors Netaji and Champions Social Causes
Anandiben Patel
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel honored the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Speaking at the Parmarth Niketan camp during the Maha Kumbh, she addressed a range of pressing social issues.

Governor Patel lauded Bose's contributions to India's freedom struggle and shifted focus to modern challenges, condemning the dowry system and advocating for its eradication due to its detrimental societal impact.

She also emphasized the significance of cervical cancer vaccination for young girls and urged the public to prioritize health and education, calling for increased awareness and action in these critical areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025