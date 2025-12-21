Andhra Pradesh Ensures Polio-Free Future: Massive Vaccination Drive Reaches Over 54 Lakh Children

The Andhra Pradesh government carried out a large-scale Pulse Polio programme on Sunday, reaching over 54 lakh children below five years of age. This effort aligns with the Centre's directive to bolster polio immunization among young children.

As per an official statement, more than 99 lakh polio doses were distributed statewide through nearly 39,000 booths. Andhra Pradesh's Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, G Veerapandian, noted the central government's role in supplying these vaccines.

Despite India's polio-free status since 2014, the risk of virus importation remains. To mitigate this, efficient deployment strategies, including booth-level teams and mobile squads in public areas, have been employed. Additional door-to-door vaccinations are slated for December 22 and 23 for those yet to be vaccinated.

(With inputs from agencies.)