Legacy of Compassion: Remembering Pushpa Agashe

Social activist Pushpa Agashe tragically passed away in a road accident in Thane on Thursday. The 73-year-old, returning from her morning walk, was struck by a vehicle, police reported. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Agashe devoted her life to various social causes. With a 28-year career at the Department of Atomic Energy, she was awarded the DAE's best employee accolade in 2008. Alongside her husband, she promoted eye donation awareness since 1981, and her own eyes were donated at Thane civil hospital before her last rites.

Upon retirement, Agashe dedicated her efforts to helping blind students, promoting organ and body donation, managing plastic waste, and supporting underprivileged communities with food grains through the 'Dhanya Bank'. Her cinematic contribution included portraying Sadhana Amte in the film 'Prakash Vaata'. Agashe leaves behind her husband, two sons, daughters-in-law, and a grandson.

(With inputs from agencies.)