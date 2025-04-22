CRPF Jawan Dies from Electrocution in Chhattisgarh Camp

A CRPF jawan tragically lost his life following an electrocution incident at a camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to local authorities.

The unfortunate event unfolded on Monday evening at the CRPF's 195th battalion camp situated in the Gangaloor police station area. Constable Sujoy Pal, the deceased, suffered an electric shock and was promptly taken to the community health centre in Gangaloor, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Subsequent to a post-mortem, Constable Pal's body was transported back to his hometown in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The local police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The CRPF is actively involved in counter-Naxal operations across Bijapur and other parts of south Bastar.

(With inputs from agencies.)