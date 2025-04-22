Left Menu

CRPF Jawan Dies from Electrocution in Chhattisgarh Camp

A CRPF jawan, Constable Sujoy Pal, died from electrocution at a camp in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The incident happened at the CRPF's 195th battalion camp. Despite being admitted to a health center, he was declared dead. Police are investigating. His body was sent to his home in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 22-04-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 09:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF jawan tragically lost his life following an electrocution incident at a camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to local authorities.

The unfortunate event unfolded on Monday evening at the CRPF's 195th battalion camp situated in the Gangaloor police station area. Constable Sujoy Pal, the deceased, suffered an electric shock and was promptly taken to the community health centre in Gangaloor, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Subsequent to a post-mortem, Constable Pal's body was transported back to his hometown in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The local police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The CRPF is actively involved in counter-Naxal operations across Bijapur and other parts of south Bastar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

