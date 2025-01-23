Left Menu

Timothee Chalamet's SNL Dual Role: A Historic and Fun-Infused Achievement

Timothee Chalamet makes history by hosting and performing as a musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live'. His creative idea of using look-alikes adds a playful twist to the role. Chalamet is only the fifth non-musician to hold both roles on the iconic show in its 50-year legacy.

Updated: 23-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:58 IST
Timothee and his look-alikes (Image Source: SNL Promo). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Timothee Chalamet has orchestrated an ingenious and playful approach for his upcoming dual-role performance as both host and musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL). Chalamet's creative move involved recruiting four look-alikes to manage his hosting responsibilities. This strategy allows him to dedicate more focus to his musical performance on the show, which is set to air on January 25.

In a new promo, Chalamet humorously explains his unique situation, noting it's his first time hosting and performing in the same episode. He reveals his plan to sing a Bob Dylan piece, linking this role to his recent portrayal of the singer in 'The Complete Unknown', according to Deadline.

The promo captures Chalamet's need for assistance with tasks such as meeting writers and rehearsing his monologue. It concludes with one of his doppelgängers stepping in for a scheduled appearance on 'The Jimmy Fallon Show'. This humorous element has escalated the anticipation for Chalamet's SNL appearance, where he will join the rare ranks of non-musicians like Deion Sanders, to hold dual roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

