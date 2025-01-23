Left Menu

Charli XCX Dominates BRIT Awards Nominations with Five Nods

Charli XCX leads the nominations at the BRIT Awards with five nods, including categories like Mastercard Album of the Year and Pop Act. The awards ceremony will recognize top performances in various categories, featuring well-known names like Dua Lipa, Central Cee, and Beabadoobee.

British sensation Charli XCX has emerged as the most-nominated artist for this year's BRIT Awards, securing five nominations, including Mastercard Album of the Year for her album 'Brat' and a nod for Artist of the Year.

The prestigious event, set to take place on March 1 in London, celebrates excellence in the music industry and features a diverse array of talent. Joining Charli XCX in the list of nominees are industry heavyweights like Dua Lipa, Central Cee, and Beabadoobee, each vying for top honors in their categories.

The BRIT Awards will showcase a range of musical achievements across various genres and categories, including Song of the Year, International Artist of the Year, and Alternative/Rock Act, making it one of the most anticipated nights in the music calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

