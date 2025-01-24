Thailand Celebrates Marriage Equality Milestone
Hundreds of LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand registered their marriages legally on the first day of the Marriage Equality Act. Thailand becomes Southeast Asia's first nation to legalize same-sex marriage. By day's end, 1,832 couples tied the knot, marking a historic advance for LGBTQ+ rights in the region.
In a historic move, Thailand witnessed hundreds of LGBTQ+ couples legally register their marriages for the first time, following the enactment of the Marriage Equality Act. The newly implemented law grants them the same rights as heterosexual couples, catapulting Thailand to the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights in Southeast Asia.
By the end of the day, 1,832 same-sex unions had been recorded nationwide. Celebrations took place at district offices and a gala in Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall, where couples expressed jubilation over their newfound legal recognition.
The passing of Thailand's marriage equality bill amends key legal terms and secures full rights in areas such as finance, medical care, and inheritance for LGBTQ+ partners. The inclusive shift portrays Thailand's heart as embracing diversity amidst conservative challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
