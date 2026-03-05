Left Menu

Treasury Yields Climb Amid Middle East Tensions: Inflation Worries Intensify

U.S. Treasury yields rose for a fourth consecutive day due to rising oil prices and deepening inflation concerns amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran. As crude prices surge, inflation fears dampen expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, complicating the U.S. economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury yields rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East that continue to push oil prices higher and intensify inflation concerns. The conflict involving Iran has rattled markets and impacted Federal Reserve policy outlooks.

Oil prices surged, with U.S. crude and Brent both experiencing significant increases, fueled by attacks on tankers and expanding regional conflict. As a result, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes climbed, reflecting inflation fears linked to the geopolitical turmoil.

Market uncertainty persists regarding Federal Reserve actions, as inflation pressures and labor stability create a challenging economic environment. Recent Fed comments point to a cautious approach, navigating through geopolitical influences while managing interest-rate expectations.

