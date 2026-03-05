Al Khaleej Sugar: Steady Operations Amid Regional Challenges

Al Khaleej Sugar, known as the world's largest port-based sugar refinery, continues its normal operations and remains open for import and export, according to its managing director, Jamal Al-Ghurair. He assured that the company is resilient amidst prevailing regional circumstances.

Al-Ghurair revealed that the company can access alternative ports such as Fujairah, Khorfakan, and Sohar, which are situated outside the potentially volatile Strait of Hormuz. The global customers of Al Khaleej Sugar are in close cooperation with shipping firms to address the present challenges.

Furthermore, the company boasts raw sugar reserves sufficient for up to two years if they are not refined and exported beyond the Gulf region. Al-Ghurair also conveyed the firm's readiness to supply sugar to neighboring countries if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)