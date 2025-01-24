Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' Leads Oscar Nominations with 13 Nods!

The Netflix movie musical 'Emilia Perez' has dominated this year's Oscar nominations, paving the way for the streaming giant's pursuit of a best-picture trophy. The Spanish-language narrative, centered on a Mexican drug lord's transformation and new life as a woman, received 13 nominations.

Meanwhile, shares of Netflix soared to an all-time high, surging 13% following a robust subscriber growth in the holiday quarter. This upward trajectory highlights the company's focus on expanding beyond just subscriber metrics to bolstering sales, especially amid newly announced price hikes in key markets including the U.S.

In addition to 'Emilia Perez,' the Academy recognized 'The Brutalist' and 'Wicked' with ten nominations each. These films, along with the Oscar-nominated 'I'm Still Here,' underscore a diverse cinematic year as anticipation builds for the winners' announcement on March 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)