Left Menu

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Unite for Hilarious Wedding Chaos in 'You're Cordially Invited'

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell team up in 'You're Cordially Invited', a romantic comedy about two wedding parties arriving at a hotel on the same day. The film explores comedic family dynamics and complex relationships, with the stars also serving as producers alongside director Nicholas Stoller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 03:35 IST
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Unite for Hilarious Wedding Chaos in 'You're Cordially Invited'

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell make their long-awaited cinematic pairing in the new romantic comedy 'You're Cordially Invited'. The film marks the first feature collaboration for the actors, who initially worked together in a 2001 'Saturday Night Live' episode.

The movie's plot revolves around two wedding parties that mistakenly book the same island hotel for their ceremonies, leading to uproarious conflicts as the characters played by Ferrell and Witherspoon clash to outshine each other. Their characters' family-driven motivations add depth to the comedic chaos, resonating personally with the stars, both parents themselves.

Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film draws upon relatable familial complexities, infusing autobiographical elements into the narrative. 'You're Cordially Invited' will be available for streaming on Amazon's Prime Video starting January 30, offering viewers a humorous dive into entangled relationships and weddings gone awry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025