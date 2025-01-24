Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Unite for Hilarious Wedding Chaos in 'You're Cordially Invited'

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell make their long-awaited cinematic pairing in the new romantic comedy 'You're Cordially Invited'. The film marks the first feature collaboration for the actors, who initially worked together in a 2001 'Saturday Night Live' episode.

The movie's plot revolves around two wedding parties that mistakenly book the same island hotel for their ceremonies, leading to uproarious conflicts as the characters played by Ferrell and Witherspoon clash to outshine each other. Their characters' family-driven motivations add depth to the comedic chaos, resonating personally with the stars, both parents themselves.

Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film draws upon relatable familial complexities, infusing autobiographical elements into the narrative. 'You're Cordially Invited' will be available for streaming on Amazon's Prime Video starting January 30, offering viewers a humorous dive into entangled relationships and weddings gone awry.

