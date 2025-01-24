Left Menu

Anuja: A Triumph of Resilience and Sisterhood in Oscar Run

The Oscar-nominated short film 'Anuja' celebrates resilience and sisterhood, telling the story of a nine-year-old girl faced with choosing between education and factory work. The film, produced by Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Guneet Monga, highlights issues of child labor and education through its poignant storytelling.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:35 IST
Anuja: A Triumph of Resilience and Sisterhood in Oscar Run
Hollywood luminaries Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and producer Guneet Monga are ecstatic over the Academy Award nomination of their short film 'Anuja.' This New Delhi-based film, directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, will compete in the Live Action Short category at the 2025 Oscars.

The highly anticipated nominations, delayed due to Los Angeles wildfires, were unveiled by comedians Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott. 'Anuja,' featuring young talents Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, navigates the tough choices faced by a young girl in a compelling narrative of resilience and hope.

Produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust and Shine Global, 'Anuja' is a testament to the impact of heartfelt stories, shedding light on global issues of education and child labor. The film's journey to the Oscars showcases the power of filmmaking in sparking vital conversations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

