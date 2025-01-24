Randeep Hooda and John Cena Team Up for 'Matchbox' Action Thriller

Actor Randeep Hooda is set to reunite with filmmaker Sam Hargrave in the action-packed movie 'Matchbox,' which will also feature Hollywood heavyweight John Cena. Hooda played a significant role in Hargrave's successful 2020 directorial debut 'Extraction,' starring Chris Hemsworth.

The upcoming film 'Matchbox' will see Hooda sharing the screen with Cena and 'The Marvels' actress Teyonah Parris. Expressing his excitement, Hooda said, 'Excited to be working with Sam again. We had a great time on our first collaboration with 'Extraction'.'

'Matchbox' is inspired by the renowned Mattel car toyline and is an action-filled adventure. The plot revolves around childhood friends attempting to halt a worldwide catastrophe. Apple Original Films acquired the project, with Skydance and Mattel Films spearheading its development.

(With inputs from agencies.)