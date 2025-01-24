Battling Climate Change Denial in the Digital Age

Recent years have seen a troubling rise in conspiracy theories coinciding with climate disasters, creating confusion and hampering relief efforts. Online misinformation particularly escalated during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season in the U.S., where false claims that Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton were intentionally directed at Republican strongholds gained traction.

Similarly, in Canada, conspiracy theories around wildfires have emerged, often intertwining with political climate denialism. These falsehoods, mainly proliferated on social media, undermine trust in science and complicate the task of effectively communicating climate change realities.

Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach. Experts advocate for comprehensive communication strategies to convey climate science in a digestible manner and emphasize the need for digital literacy to counteract the influence of misinformation on social media platforms.

