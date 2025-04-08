SEBI Adopts '1600' Phone Series for Safer Investor Communication
SEBI has mandated the use of the '1600' phone series for communication by its entities to enhance investor security and prevent financial fraud. This move will help investors identify legitimate calls and reduce the risk of scams, as part of SEBI's broader investor protection initiative.
- Country:
- India
In a move to bolster investor protection, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a directive requiring all regulated and registered entities to exclusively use the '1600' phone number series for service and transactional voice calls to clients.
This initiative is aimed at minimizing the occurrence of fraud, which is often executed by entities using common 10-digit numbers to conceal their true identities. The distinctive '1600' number series will enable investors to easily recognize calls from legitimate SEBI-regulated entities, thus aiding in the prevention of financial scams.
SEBI, in collaboration with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), continues to work towards creating a more secure financial ecosystem. Investors are encouraged to report any unwanted commercial communications or suspected fraudulent activities using various available channels, including the TRAI DND app and the Cyber Crime Helpline.
