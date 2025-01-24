Ujed's Gandhibaba Jatra: A Unique Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Each year, the village of Ujed in Maharashtra's Latur district becomes a vibrant hub of cultural activity as residents host the 'Gandhibaba Jatra.' This annual event, held to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi during Republic Day, has been a tradition for the last 70 years.

Commencing on January 25 in Shirur Anantpal tehsil, the three-day fair transforms the village with energetic festivities including agricultural exhibitions, children's competitions, wrestling matches, and cultural programs. Streets burst with color as flags and 'rangolis' decorate Ujed, embodying the spirit of the celebration.

Originating in 1955, 'Gandhibaba Jatra' emerged from a decision by village elders to commemorate Gandhi's legacy and principles. It stands out as the nation's first fair dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, emphasizing unity and peace. The event concludes with a popular wrestling competition, attracting crowds from neighboring villages.

