Latur District Shines: Three Awards for Innovation

The Latur district administration in Maharashtra has been recognized for its innovative initiatives, receiving three prestigious awards under the state government's Rajiv Gandhi Prashaskiya Gatimanta (Pragati) Abhiyan, as announced by an official on Tuesday.

The awards, presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, acknowledge Latur's advances in sustainable and community-oriented projects for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Acknowledgements included the Nilanga Municipal Council's solar energy project in municipal buildings, a seed bank initiative, and the Latur Zilla Parishad's construction of sports grounds in district schools under the MGNREGS.

