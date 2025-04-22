Left Menu

Latur District Shines: Three Awards for Innovation

Latur district's administration in Maharashtra received three Rajiv Gandhi Prashaskiya Gatimanta Abhiyan awards for projects in solar energy, a seed bank initiative, and sports ground construction. These recognitions highlight the district's innovative efforts in promoting sustainability and community development through strategic projects in education and green energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 22-04-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 11:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Latur district administration in Maharashtra has been recognized for its innovative initiatives, receiving three prestigious awards under the state government's Rajiv Gandhi Prashaskiya Gatimanta (Pragati) Abhiyan, as announced by an official on Tuesday.

The awards, presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, acknowledge Latur's advances in sustainable and community-oriented projects for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Acknowledgements included the Nilanga Municipal Council's solar energy project in municipal buildings, a seed bank initiative, and the Latur Zilla Parishad's construction of sports grounds in district schools under the MGNREGS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

