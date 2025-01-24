Intruder's Attack: Bollywood Star's Brush with Danger

The Mumbai magistrate has extended the police custody of the Bangladeshi man accused of attacking actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence until January 29. The accused, under the alias Vijay Das, reportedly attacked Khan during a botched robbery attempt.

Khan, 54, sustained multiple stab wounds on January 16 and underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital. He has since been discharged after an extensive recovery process, bringing attention to security concerns for public figures.

Authorities believe further investigation is necessary to unravel crucial aspects of the case. The suspect, arrested in Thane city, allegedly changed his identity upon illegally entering India last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)