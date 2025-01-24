Intruder's Attack: Bollywood Star's Brush with Danger
Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a robbery at his Bandra home. A Bangladeshi man, illegally in India, was arrested for the attack. Police investigation continues as Khan recovers after surgery. The case highlights issues of security in celebrity lives.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai magistrate has extended the police custody of the Bangladeshi man accused of attacking actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence until January 29. The accused, under the alias Vijay Das, reportedly attacked Khan during a botched robbery attempt.
Khan, 54, sustained multiple stab wounds on January 16 and underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital. He has since been discharged after an extensive recovery process, bringing attention to security concerns for public figures.
Authorities believe further investigation is necessary to unravel crucial aspects of the case. The suspect, arrested in Thane city, allegedly changed his identity upon illegally entering India last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saif Ali Khan
- robbery
- Bandra
- Bangladeshi
- police custody
- attack
- intruder
- mugging
- Bollywood
- security
ALSO READ
Gaza war: UN World Food Programme condemns Israeli attack on aid convoy
Ukraine in grip of third winter of escalating Russian attacks
Ukraine Defends Against Major Drone Attack
Chadian Presidential Palace Attack: Under Control Amidst Ongoing Turmoil
Inferno at Russian Oil Depot: Drone Attack Sparks Emergency