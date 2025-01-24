Udaipur World Music Festival: A Melodic Fusion of Tradition and Global Sounds

The seventh edition of the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival will light up Rajasthan's Udaipur with a diverse lineup featuring iconic Indian and international artists from February 7 to February 9.

Conceptualised by SEHER, in partnership with Rajasthan's Department of Tourism, this cultural celebration will not only showcase global music but also aim to preserve and propagate forgotten musical instruments and traditions native to Rajasthan.

The festival will span across Udaipur's iconic sites like Manji ka Ghat and Fateh Sagar Paal, providing an unrivaled experience against its picturesque backdrop, setting it apart from events in other major Indian cities. This unique assembly will feature artists like Los Chalchakis from Argentina, Dobet from Ivory Coast, and many more.

(With inputs from agencies.)