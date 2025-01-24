Left Menu

Honorary Doctorate for Eco-Spiritual Pioneer Dr. Manu Singh

Renowned environmentalist Dr. Manu Singh was honored with an Honorary Doctorate by Washington Digital University for his contributions to environmental sustainability and social justice. An advocate for eco-spirituality, Dr. Singh emphasizes the interconnectedness of all beings and the importance of protecting the environment through spiritual practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:45 IST
In a significant recognition ceremony held in New Delhi, distinguished environmentalist Dr. Manu Singh was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Washington Digital University. This accolade highlights Dr. Singh's pioneering efforts in the realms of environmental sustainability and socio-spiritual activism.

Dr. Singh, a prominent figure in eco-spirituality and Chief Mentor at Varenyum, focuses on promoting a meditative lifestyle, advocating for social justice, and protecting the environment. His philosophy revolves around the Sanatan tradition's principles, integrating spiritual practice with the stewardship of nature.

Central to Dr. Singh's teachings is the concept of 'pollution of human consciousness.' He argues that this is a severe contamination form, urging a spiritual and ecological reconnection. His writings inspire many to adopt sustainable living practices while fostering a deeper relationship with all life forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

