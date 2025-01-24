Honorary Doctorate for Eco-Spiritual Pioneer Dr. Manu Singh

In a significant recognition ceremony held in New Delhi, distinguished environmentalist Dr. Manu Singh was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Washington Digital University. This accolade highlights Dr. Singh's pioneering efforts in the realms of environmental sustainability and socio-spiritual activism.

Dr. Singh, a prominent figure in eco-spirituality and Chief Mentor at Varenyum, focuses on promoting a meditative lifestyle, advocating for social justice, and protecting the environment. His philosophy revolves around the Sanatan tradition's principles, integrating spiritual practice with the stewardship of nature.

Central to Dr. Singh's teachings is the concept of 'pollution of human consciousness.' He argues that this is a severe contamination form, urging a spiritual and ecological reconnection. His writings inspire many to adopt sustainable living practices while fostering a deeper relationship with all life forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)